IKEA recalls beach chairs after falling, fingertip amputation hazards

(WTNH) — IKEA has issued a recall for some of their beach chairs after they received reports that the chairs can collapse on Friday.

They say the IKEA MYSINGSÖ chairs collapsing can cause falling hazards and fingertip amputation hazards. Officials at IKEA say they have received 13 reports worldwide of incidents involving the beach chairs. They say there were 10 reports of injuries, six of which resulted in fingertip amputations. Of those 10 reports, three of the incidents, including one fingertip amputation, were reported in the United States.

IKEA describes the IKEA MYSINGSÖ chairs as fold-able beach chairs with a wooden base and an attached polyester fabric seat. Article numbers can be found on the labels on the wooden frame and sewn into the fabric.

The following article numbers, colors and patterns are included in this recall:

902.280.08 – Light red / blue striped

302.580.79 – Red / blue striped

502.851.66 – Solid white

802.873.95 – Solid red

002.931.40 – Solid green

303.120.24 – Grey / white chevron

503.120.23 – Light blue / white chevron

003.120.25 – Light red / white chevron

The recall affects about 33,400 chairs that were sold in IKEA stores nationwide and online on IKEA’s website from February of 2013 through December of 2016. IKEA says the chair sold for approximately $25 each.

If you have one of the recalled chairs, IKEA says you should stop using them immediately. They say you can bring a recalled chair to any IKEA store for a free replacement or for a full refund.