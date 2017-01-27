Holyoke Mayor plans to fight “sanctuary city” legislation

Trump administration to strip “sanctuary city” funding

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – “Sanctuary cities” in western Massachusetts may soon be stripped of federal funding. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would pull funding for cities and towns that don’t fully cooperate with federal authorities on immigration.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told 22News he is not surprised by the move and will fight the Trump administration on legislation he finds unjust. “There’s so many things at risk today and it’s so important to have leaders at the local level that are willing to stand up to the President’s administration and some of the very backwards ideas.”

Mayor Morse reaffirmed his commitment to providing a safe place for all those living in Holyoke, regardless of race or nationality.

