Group working to preserve the Mater Dolorosa Church

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mater Dolorosa Church in Holyoke may soon be demolished. The church was closed in 2011 as part of a consolidation effort by the Diocese of Springfield.

The Diocese Spokesperson Mark Dupont told 22News the church was set to go on sale this week, but after an engineer inspected the structure, he recommended the building be considered for emergency demolition. The Diocese said the steeple had deteriorated, and the total cost to renovate the church would be around $5-million.

The Mater Dolorosa Preservation Society put in a bid in December to buy the property for an undisclosed amount of money and make the necessary renovations, but some parishioners said the church is in better shape than the diocese said.

Friends of Mater Dolorosa Chairman Victor Anop told 22News, “I recently sent those pictures and the report that was online, and sent them to my structural engineer. He said it could cost $20,000 to $50,000 to repair, and the whole church doesn’t need to be knocked down.”

The Diocese of Springfield said the steeple is built into the structure, which is why the renovation would be so costly.

Anop sent a letter to the Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, asking him to invoke a city ordinance not to approve the demolition until a public hearing is held with the Holyoke Historical Commission