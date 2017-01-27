Greenfield businesses hurt by mild winter

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- We haven’t seen much snow this winter and some Greenfield residents are starting to miss it.

“The snow is very beautiful and I prefer to see more of it, but I’m happy to see whatever the winter brings,” said Gabriel Dresdale of Greenfield.

But others are okay without it.

“I’m really loving the milder winter and just the idea of a break from the cold, said Doris Lake of Orange.

Despite some residents okay with no snow, the same isn’t true for Greenfield businesses who do snowplowing and other snow removal services. They’re hopeful there’s more snow to come this winter.

“We are at the mercy of mother nature, which is the case in spring, summer and fall but winter is more extreme, said Kyle Snow, Manager of Maintenance of Snow & Sons Landscaping. “There’s not much we can do to control it, when it snows or if we get ice, we’re ready.”

Snow told 22News he anticipates more snow in the coming months which will make it an average year for business. Snow & Sons plows across Franklin County, including in Sunderland, South Deerfield, Whately, and Montague.

Snow said the upside of a mild winter, means they could get get a head start on their spring services…like lawn maintenance and gardening.