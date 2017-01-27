Fate of Amherst public school project decided next Monday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The fate of two Amherst elementary schools will be decided at a special town meeting Monday night.

Back in November, Amherst residents narrowly approved a property tax hike to help combine Wildwood and Fort River Elementary Schools. The town would pay for half of the $67-million project, while the state paid the rest.

Amherst Public schools superintendent Michael Morris told 22News the new school would replace and combine both schools, which don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. “A student who has a physical disability described the length of his wheelchair ride to go to the bathroom, because we don’t have accessible bathrooms. It was really painful to hear.”

While the select board supported the plan, town meeting later rejected it. Some don’t like the proposed idea of separating PreK-1st grade students from 2nd-6th grade.

Amherst select board member Andrew Steinberg explained to 22News over the phone, “There’s concern over what would happen to their children in a kind of educational program that they just haven’t experienced.”

Hundreds of signatures later, the project is back on the table to reconsider.

Superintendent Morris explained the alternative is much more complicated and expensive. He says a complete renovation of the schools would mean the kids would be placed somewhere for at least a couple of years, and it would all be done without any funding. If approved, construction would begin this fall. If rejected, the school district will re-apply for funding.

Superintendent Morris said he’s passionate about the project; “Our students need a better environment. My commitment is to the students, and I’ll continue to advocate for the students.”

Special Town meeting is 7:00 Monday night at Amherst Middle School.