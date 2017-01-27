Family, friends remember victim of Union Street crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mourners paid their respects Friday morning to a young woman, whose life was cut short in a deadly car crash in Springfield last week.

Calling hours for Adrianna Jazmin Hernandez-Gomez were held at Centro Cristiano Nacion de Jesus on Sumner Avenue in Springfield.

Family members and friends made their way into the church to say their final goodbyes to the 18 year-old Central High School student.

Hernandez-Gomez, as well as 17 year-old Katrina Lee Maisonet-Jones, 18 year-old Cassidy Spence, and 20 year-old Andrew Savage died when the SUV in which they were riding crashed into a tree on Union Street. The driver of the SUV is the only survivor of that crash. Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that he remains hospitalized.