Drought could affect maple syrup production

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – The drought we have been experiencing for the better part of a year now has had an effect on a variety of local farms, and now that it has carried over into the winter, maple syrup may be impacted as well.

The folks at Davenport Maple Farm in Shelburne told 22News that while the drought is not having too much of an effect on them right now, it will if dry conditions persist through next month. They are hoping that it will be less dry between now and the start of the major sugaring season, which happens in March.

