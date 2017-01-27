Dr. Phil – “‘Our deadbeat son stole thousands from us'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Krissie wrote to Dr. Phil desperate for help with her 23-year-old son, Justin.

Krissie claims Justin has a problem with stealing and in the last few years has stolen thousands of dollars in cash, credit cards and personal items from her and her husband, Randy.

Krissie says everything out of her son’s mouth is a lie and she is pleading for Dr. Phil to help Justin learn to take accountability for his actions so he can grow up and move out of their house.

Justin says his parents are to blame for the person he has become. He claims he had no way to learn a work ethic when everything was given to him and doesn’t see a reason why everything shouldn’t continue to be given to him.

