Diocese plans to demolish Mater Dolorosa church; parishioners’ group outraged

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A closed Catholic church that has been the center of an ongoing controversy between its former parishioners and the Diocese of Springfield, may soon be torn down. The Diocese is seeking a demolition order for the Mater Dolorosa Church on Lyman Street in Holyoke, citing a new report from a structural engineer who found that there is a strong threat the steeple may collapse.

Historically a parish that served the city’s Polish community, Mater Dolorosa closed in 2011 as part of a merger with the former Holy Cross Church, to form the new Our Lady of the Cross Parish. The merged parish worships at the former Holy Cross church building on Sycamore Street. At the time of the merger, the Diocese also cited concerns about the structural integrity of the steeple at Mater Dolorosa as being among their reasons for closing the church.

Some parishioners were outraged by the closure, however, and formed the group Friends of Mater Dolorosa. Those parishioners continued to hold prayer vigils inside the closed church, as well as public protests. They also attempted to have the church declared to be a part of a Polish Heritage Historic District, though that proposal was rejected by the City Council. The group also hired their own structural engineer, who disputed the diocese’s claims about the dire state of the church building.

An article in iObserve, the official news source of the Diocese, reports that a “significant piece of the wood section of the steeple’s exterior had fallen to the ground” late last year, and that prompted a new review of the building’s condition, which resulted in the finding that the steeple was at significant risk.

In the same article, Diocesan spokesperson Mark Dupont said that it was not the Diocese’s plan to demolish the church, but the circumstances have made it necessary.

“I know people will think this was our plan from the onset, but that simply is untrue. In fact, at the time the piece was discovered late last year, the parish and diocesan real estate consultant were planning to finally put the former church on the market this very month,” Dupont said.

In response to the latest developments, Victor Anop, Chairman of the Friends of Mater Dolorosa, is requesting that Mayor Alex Morse invoke a city ordinance not to issue a demolition permit until there has been a public hearing also involving the Holyoke Historical Commission. Anop further states that their engineer has found that there is no emergency with regard to the steeple’s condition.

“We will not allow this senseless, selfish, authoritarian attempt to level our church and Heritage. As a result, the first step toward justice is the imposition of the Holyoke demolition delay ordinance. You will be hearing more from us. The description of the church’s condition is false/fake news,” Anop wrote in a news release sent to 22News.

Dupont told iObserve that the entire church needs more than $5 million in repairs, which would be far too much for the parish to bear. He added that it would cost just as much money to demolish only the steeple (due to the costs of protecting the remaining structure and follow-up costs).

Anop disputes this, writing to Morse that the steeple could be repaired “at a reasonable price without necessitating the undesirable destruction of the building together with its historical significance.”