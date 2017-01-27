CT tribes say state will lose jobs, millions of dollars when MGM Springfield opens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The two Connecticut tribes that want to build a third casino in their state to compete with MGM Springfield met Thursday night to discuss their plans.

The tribes run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos and want to build a joint casino in either Windsor Locks or East Windsor. Both locations are only about 20 miles from where MGM Springfield is being built.

At the meeting, the tribes said Connecticut stands to lose $702 million in revenue and 9,300 jobs once MGM Springfield opens. Springfield’s billion dollar casino is being built just five miles from the Connecticut border.

MGM Springfield is expected to hire 3,000 people, jobs many argue are needed here in western Massachusetts. They’ve said they plan to hire 90 percent of its workforce locally.

The tribes are looking at possible locations at Bradley International Airport and the Thrall Tobacco Farm site near I-91 in East Windsor.According to Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler, it’s considered a real threat to Connecticut’s economy. He told 22News their goal isn’t to expand the gaming market, it is to recapture the jobs they believe they’ll lose when MGM Springfield opens.

MGM Springfield is set to open in September of 2018.