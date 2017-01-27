Community protests to protect immigrants in Springfield

About 6,000 Springfield residents have undocumented family members living with them

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of Springfield’s City Hall, Friday night, protesting for Immigrant rights.

In a speech, an organizer said he was shocked that Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, being a 1st generation American, would not protect immigrants.

This week Mayor Sarno said in a statement sent to 22News that Springfield is not a “sanctuary city”. This comes after President Donald Trump is making good on his campaign promise to deport illegal immigrants, and block federal funding from so-called “sanctuary cities” who protect them.

Organizers want Mayor Sarno to issue identification cards for residents, regardless of their immigration status.

It’s estimated that as many as 6,000 Springfield residents have an undocumented family member living with them.

