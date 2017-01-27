Child struck by car in Northampton crosswalk

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A child was taken to the hospital as a precaution, after being struck by a car in downtown Northampton Friday morning.

Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge told 22News that a mother and her small child were crossing Main Street at the rainbow crosswalk at around 9:43 when the accident took place. Cartledge said that one driver stopped for the two, while another kept going, and the child was swiped by the side of the car.

Cartledge said the driver of that second car did stop after the crash.

Cartledge said that the child had no visible injuries, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He said that he believes the driver of the car will be issued a citation for the crash.