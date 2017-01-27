Chicopee considers increased fines for unshoveled sidewalks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There could soon be a crackdown on the chronic failure of some Chicopee property owners who don’t clear snow from their sidewalks within 24 hours after a storm.

The City Council will consider an ordinance that could possibly double the current $50 fine. City Councilor William Courchesne told 22News that paying the fine doesn’t bother some homeowners who continually ignore the warning.

The possibility of a $100 fine troubles some older residents as 22News found out at the Chicopee Senior Center on Friday. “I recently sold my house because I found it hard to do all the outdoor work,” Jeanne Martineau said. “And having had some back issues a few years ago, I was told not to shovel.”

Councilor Courchesne proposed that money the city receives from future snow removal penalties be used to help elderly homeowners hire students to clear their sidewalks.