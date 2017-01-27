Caught on Camera: Skier goes off cliff

(CNN) – A Utah man is thanking his lucky stars he’s alive and well after he went off a cliff while backcountry skiing and it was all caught on camera.

Devin Stratton, who fell off the cliff said, “We were skiing and it was all going great”

Untouched snow as far as the eye can see. Last Wednesday was a powder junkies dream come true. Devin Stratton and his friend Matthew Reeves were shredding the mountain slopes.

Stratton said, “I was going over some jumps seeing these tracks thinking its all good then i hit a jump at the edge of the cliff and realize it’s a cliff. I thought i was going to be paralyzed and as i went further i thought i was dead for sure when i saw how big it was”

Devin free falled for 3.08 seconds.

Stratton said, “In the air i definitely said a prayer it doesn’t sound like it but i did in my head”

Guessing he fell more than a hundred feet before crashing into the snow.

Stratton said, “I just slowly started to move and I was in shock”

That’s when Matthew who went around the cliff found Devin.

Matthew Reeves: “I’m not much for free fall for air sports I like my feet on the ground. Dude I just fell off that. I’m like how are you not dead I’m just processing. How are you still alive the thing was mammoth?”

Stratton said, “My back hurts a little. Every time I looked up i just felt sick to my stomach knew my mom wasn’t going to be too happy about that.”

Looking back at the video you can see other skier’s tracks in the snow.

Stratton said, “They ski to the edge stop pop out of their skis and walk back. You can see obvious footprints going back up so I’m just happy to be alive.”

Devin walked away without a scratch but his equipment wasn’t so lucky.

Stratton said, “My shovel you can see bent a little bit. My helmet has a little chip there i think it’s a really good thing I had this on because that’s one of t first things that hit was my head.”

Devin can’t say it enough.

Stratton said, “It’s a miracle I didn’t get hurt.”