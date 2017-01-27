Boston protesters chant ‘here to stay’ after Trump’s order

BOSTON (AP) — More than 100 protesters have gathered on the streets of Boston to speak out against President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on immigrants living in the country illegally.

Demonstrators on Thursday held signs in English and Spanish stating “We Are Here To Stay,” ”Immigrant Rights Are Human Rights,” and “Families Have No Borders.”

They also chanted slogans including “here to stay.”

A local chapter of the Service Employees International Union organized the protest.

Trump, a Republican, signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities.”

Such municipalities refuse to use their resources to enforce federal immigration law or bar law enforcement from asking people about their immigration status.

Democratic Mayor Martin Walsh says Boston will remain a sanctuary city.