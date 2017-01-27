Boston Marathon Bombing survivor shares tale of recovery in Florence

Rebekah Gregory spoke at an event in Florence, SC

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing talked about her recovery and moving forward with her life in Florence Thursday night.

Rebekah Gregory spoke at an event at the SIMT building in Florence. She was one of the hundreds injured in 2013 after two bombs went off near the marathon finish line. The attack left three people dead.

“When you get up and you have to put a prosthetic leg on to be able to get out of bed in the morning it really puts life into a whole new perspective and it puts priorities in line that weren’t necessarily there before and so I’m just excited to move forward and be going on and continuing,” Rebekah Gregory said.

Proceeds from the evening’s event went to benefit the All For Autism Research Center.

