Baker has vetoed legislative pay raise bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has vetoed the bill that would give members of the state legislature, six statewide constitutional officers, and several judges a pay raise.

Today I vetoed H.58, which would increase the pay of legislators, constitutional officers and the judiciary. pic.twitter.com/i6TDZkk4dt — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 27, 2017

The House voted 115 to 44 Wednesday to approve the legislative pay raise. Just a day later, the Senate voted 31-9 in support of the bill.

Baker indicated early on that he would veto the bill if it reached his desk.

Senate President Stan Rosenberg told 22News they plan to override his veto.

“We will consider an override next week,” Rosenberg said. “He has said that he’s not adverse to us having increases, he’s just concerned with the bottom line of the budget at this point, but we’ve committed to pay for these raises, the legislature, out of our existing budget. We’re not going to ask for supplemental budget.”

Some who opposed the pay raise say if this pay increase does in fact go through, they will donate some of the money.

Baker issued a statement Thursday saying one of his core responsibilities is the “responsible custody of the people’s tax dollars.” The pay raises could cost taxpayers an extra $18 million each year.

Read the governor’s full statement below:

My statement on the pay increase legislation approved today by the Legislature. pic.twitter.com/BTMT2IKJk1 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 26, 2017