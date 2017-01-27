Bad Lip Reading takes on the presidential inauguration

(CNN) – Ever wonder what President’s Donald Trump and Bracak Obama were saying to each other at the inauguration, or what Melania and her husband were whispering while they danced?

Well, now there’s no need to wonder because we can read the president’s lips, sort of. In these days of “alternative facts,” why not a little “alternative dialogue?”

There’s no point in straining your ears to hear what they’re really saying when the latest Bad Lip Reading inauguration video is loud and clear.

The producer who gives events the BLR treatment wants to remain anonymous. BLR’s creator has been putting nonsensical words in people’s mouths for almost 6 years. He told Rolling Stone his mom was deaf.

The Bad Lip Reading guy isn’t the only one reimagining the inauguration. Melania smiled at her husband then dropped the smile. When he turned his back, it inspired the hashtag free Melania. There were also suggestions that the Tiffany’s box contained more than a gift.