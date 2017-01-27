A look at President Trump’s executive actions

(CNN) Since taking office a week ago, president trump has shown to be a man of action. Specifically, executive actions. But will those actions have any merit and meaning down the line?

From Donald Trump’s first day in office it has been a flurry of activity, signing one executive action after another.

Reince Priebus said, “An executive order minimizing the economic burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.”

In regards to the Keystone pipeline President Trump said, “We’ll see if we can get that pipeline built, lot of jobs.”

President trump has put his signature on 11 executive orders and memorandums.

Trump said, “Since taking office, I have taken major contractual steps to restore the rule of law and to return power to everyday Americans. Even though it’s only a few days, we’ve done it in record numbers.”

But are the executive orders, actions and memoranda all for show or a sign of real change?

It’s a bit of both. Legal experts say actions like these need to have some root in a statute or in the constitution, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be challenged.

For now, republican leaders couldn’t be more thrilled with some of Mr. Trump’s moves.

House speaker Paul Ryan said, “He’s restoring the proper balance. And in our opinion he is undoing a lot of damage that was done by the last president, who exceeded his power.”

On Obamacare, Trump is setting in motion the takedown of the affordable care act saying, “On my first day in office, I signed an executive order to roll back the burdens of Obamacare and pave the way for real reform, like health savings accounts that empower individuals to choose, to customize plan that is truly right for them.”

While the order contains a broad mandate for the heads of agencies to minimize the economic burden of Obamacare, it doesn’t specify any single action that would be taken.

Truly ending Obamacare needs to be done by congress, Trump saying, “Our legislative work starts with repealing and replacing Obamacare.”

And on immigration, Trump is directing the Department of Homeland Security to build a wall along the U.S. Mexico border saying, “The secretary of homeland security working with myself and my staff will begin immediate construction of a border wall.”

Even though his campaign promise of having Mexico pay for the wall, seems to be put on hold but for now, funding for the wall has to come through congressional appropriations, which is bound to set up a legislative fight

Trump said “All it is, is we’ll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico.”

While Paul Ryan added, “The point is we are going to finance the secure fence act, which is the construction of the physical barrier on the border.”