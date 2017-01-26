World’s 1st double backflip on snowmobile

Two different riders have tried the trick at the winter X-games but both crashed

(CNN) – With a couple of flips, David Bodin has made it into the record books! According to red bull. The X-games athlete has become the first person in the world to land a double backflip on a snowmobile.

Video of the feat was posted on red bull’s website. The double backflip is considered the holy grail of freestyle snowmobile cross tricks.

Two different riders have tried the trick at the winter X-games but both crashed.

Bodin says he has been trying to nail the move for more than two years. Still he says he will not bring the trick to this year’s winter X-games, taking place in aspen this weekend.

