Woman says ‘lesbianism’ listed as medical problem

(CNN) – A North Carolina woman was getting blood work done when she made a shocking discovery on her medical file. She says her sexuality was listed as a medical problem.

Kristina Rodriguez, Patient said, “Shocked would be the best way to describe.”

Kristina Rodriguez was worried about her iron running a little low so she had blood work done. When she picked up her medical chart she made a surprise discovery. She says ‘lesbianism’ is listed under medical problems.

Kristina said, “Listed as a medical problem could really set someone back, could mess with their self-esteem and could make them think something is wrong with them.”

Rodriguez attends Lake Park family practice in Indian Trail. She says her doctor and a director of Carolinas healthcare system contacted her after she complained. She says they told her lesbianism was listed as a medical problem to protect her from being offended.

Kristina said, “It’s 2017 it’s very normal for people to have a same sex partner.”

Rodriguez doesn’t want anyone to see a similar note and feel they’re being unfairly judged. She says her doctor offered to remove it as a medical problem and place her sexual orientation in the note section.

Rodriguez says she doesn’t think sexuality should matter but if it has to be listed it shouldn’t be as a medical problem.

Kristina said, “I think I will always be documented as lesbianism, maybe I can call out of work for my condition and I’m not sure.”

In a statement, Carolinas healthcare system said “this is not an appropriate clinical diagnosis, and we are actively investigating how this information was included.”