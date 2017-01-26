Warren defends vote for Carson as Trump housing secretary

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. gestures as she answers a question during an interview at her office in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is defending her decision to vote to approve Ben Carson as President Donald Trump’s nominee for housing secretary.

The Massachusetts Democrat said in a Facebook posting Wednesday that she has profound concerns about Carson’s inexperience and disagreed with what she called “many of the outrageous things” he said during his presidential campaign.

But Warren said Carson made detailed promises on everything from protecting anti-homelessness programs to enforcing fair housing laws in response to her questions.

She said people have a right to be skeptical.

But she said those promises provide a yardstick to measure Carson. She said there’s no guarantee Trump’s second choice would go as far.

Carson won unanimous approval from the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, of which Warren is a member.

