VIRAL: ‘Half Onion in a Bag’ aiming for more followers than Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) — Love him or hate him, most would agree that Pres. Donald Trump has a bit of a problem with social media.

Whether he’s sharing policy plans, random thoughts, or dissing his haters, Mr. Trump’s Twitter social media use seems to start more fires than it puts out.

There’s no telling what (or when) he’ll say next — tweeting at all hours of the day on both his personal account, @realDonaldTrump, and the newly bequeathed @POTUS account.

But there’s no doubt, Twitter is a powerful tool for our new president, and he takes it very seriously.

One user is hoping to capitalize on the platform and really get under Mr. Trump’s skin, really peel back the layers. (All puns intended.)

Meet @HalfOnionInABag, who’s “just here to get more followers than @realDonaldTrump.”

What if this account that is simply half an onion in a Ziploc bag ended up with more followers than @realDonaldTrump? pic.twitter.com/D28lODPZLO — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 20, 2017

With just over a half-million followers, the account has a long way to go before it surpasses the 22.3 million currently following Trump’s personal account or the 14.4 million following @POTUS.

But with anti-Trump sentiments on the rise and “slacktivism” at an all-time high, this could become another quick and easy way to take a stand against our controversial commander-in-chief.

The concept is so simple, it might just bring you to tears.

I won't clog your feeds. I'm just here to get more followers than @realDonaldTrump & then hopefully be used on a hamburger or in an omelet. — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 20, 2017

Spread the word like it's mustard on a sandwich you're gonna put me on. — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 20, 2017

In the process of writing my first book: "Half Onion In A Bag: The Art of the Meal" — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 21, 2017

@pilon_dylan I've got nothing else to do but sit around on this kitchen counter — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 22, 2017

Just curious @realDonaldTrump, is it difficult to peel an onion with such tiny hands? — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 22, 2017

Still a better cabinet than @realDonaldTrump's. pic.twitter.com/E5WAx0vGvy — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 24, 2017

Just waiting for @realDonaldTrump to claim that the 300,000-400,000 who have followed me so far did it illegally. — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 25, 2017

I mean, 650,000 is like 23 million in @realDonaldTrump numbers, so I feel like we've already won. #alternativefacts — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 26, 2017