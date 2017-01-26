UMass police searching for dorm theft suspects

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – University of Massachusetts police officers are looking to identify three men who they say are possible suspects in theft from a dorm room.

The UMass Police Department issued a Crime Alert Thursday morning to campus students with photos of the possible suspects. Police described one of the suspects as wearing an Alabama Football sweatshirt with a red “A” in the upper right chest.

Police say the theft happened at Cance Hall Wednesday afternoon between 12:15 and 1:30 p.m. A victim told police his gaming computer, keyboard, a jacket, suitcase, and cash was stolen from his room, which was unlocked at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Lisa Billiel at 413-545-2121. Anonymous information can also be left at 413-577-8477.