Trump’s plans could delay refugees from coming to Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump’s plans to de-fund sanctuary cities, stop the nation’s refugee program, and check citizenship may affect Northampton in the future.

President Trump is now looking for ways to stop funding sanctuary cities, like Boston, which protect undocumented immigrants. Northampton is not a sanctuary city, but offers certain protections to oppressed immigrants and refugees.

Northampton police don’t seek out illegal immigrants; they also don’t detain people for federal immigration agencies, unless the person has an arrest warrant. Yet, President Trump is looking for a crack down, wanting local officers to enforce stricter strategies to check citizenship.

Northampton resident Mike Richardson agrees with the president’s decision; “If you want to come in, if you’re not a citizen, you can’t come in. And that’s the way it should be. It’s just not going to work.”

Mayor David Narkewicz said nothing changes for officers until executive orders are given.

The President also wants to suspend the nation’s refugee program for 120 days. Northampton is expecting 51 Syrian refugees this year, but because it’s a federally controlled program, Mayor Narkewicz says those refugees could be a part of that suspension.

“I think we should speak up against that,” said Northampton resident Anne Lombard, “and be in favor of [them coming] and certainly hope he doesn’t have the control to do that.”

The first set of refugees are expected to arrive in the coming months.

Related Refugees Coverage: