Texas police find 65 pounds of liquid meth in gas tank

Calily Bien Published:
(Courtesy: Austin Police Department)
(Courtesy: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police discovered 65 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden in a gas tank during a routine traffic stop earlier this week.

Maria Bermudez Gutierrez
Maria Bermudez Gutierrez (Austin Police Department)

Sgt. Greg White with the Austin Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit said an officer pulled over a woman driving a 2004 Ford Escape on I-35 in south Austin on Monday for failing to maintain a lane. Once the officer started speaking with the woman, later identified as Maria Bermudez Gutierrez, 45, they noticed there were some discrepancies in her story.

A search of the vehicle revealed the crystallized liquid methamphetamine in the gas tank of the SUV. The estimated street value of the drugs is $2.6 million.

White believes the drugs were headed to the Dallas-area. The suspect has been transferred to federal custody.

