Texas police find 65 pounds of liquid meth in gas tank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police discovered 65 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden in a gas tank during a routine traffic stop earlier this week.

Sgt. Greg White with the Austin Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit said an officer pulled over a woman driving a 2004 Ford Escape on I-35 in south Austin on Monday for failing to maintain a lane. Once the officer started speaking with the woman, later identified as Maria Bermudez Gutierrez, 45, they noticed there were some discrepancies in her story.

A search of the vehicle revealed the crystallized liquid methamphetamine in the gas tank of the SUV. The estimated street value of the drugs is $2.6 million.

White believes the drugs were headed to the Dallas-area. The suspect has been transferred to federal custody.