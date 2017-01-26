Springfield police searching for house break-in suspect

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department
Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home on Mountainview Street earlier this week.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News the suspect pried open the front door of the home with a crow bar just after noon Monday, and was inside the dining room when the homeowner came home. He said the suspect told the homeowner he had a gun, and allegedly assaulted him or her as he tried to escape.

Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department
Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department
Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department
Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department

The suspect is being described by police as a dark-skinned man in his 30s who is about 5’8″ tall. Police say the man might have a shaven head and facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police Detective Eric Ganley at 413-787-6355.

Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department
Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s