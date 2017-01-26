Springfield police searching for house break-in suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home on Mountainview Street earlier this week.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News the suspect pried open the front door of the home with a crow bar just after noon Monday, and was inside the dining room when the homeowner came home. He said the suspect told the homeowner he had a gun, and allegedly assaulted him or her as he tried to escape.

The suspect is being described by police as a dark-skinned man in his 30s who is about 5’8″ tall. Police say the man might have a shaven head and facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police Detective Eric Ganley at 413-787-6355.