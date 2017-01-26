Springfield farm growing lettuce using the hydroponics food system

System is called Tenzuli

Sy Becker Published:
Photo courtesy Urban Artisan Farm
Photo courtesy Urban Artisan Farm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Gasoline Alley District is mostly known for its fuel storage tanks, but the area may soon gain fame as a farming hub.

Just a short distance from the iconic gasoline storage tanks along Albany Street, the Urban Artisan Farm grows lettuce using the hydroponics food system; which means growing the lettuce in water rather than dirt.

Four types of lettuce were announced Thursday as the first harvest of the Gasoline Alley Foundation‘s new test concept called the Tenzuli. It’s envisioned as the first step to large scale lettuce production in Springfield.

Treasurer of the Gasoline Alley Foundation, Jack Wysocki, told 22News, “There’s a food desert in this area, which is not enough healthy food to be able to walk to. We’re going to help facilitate that goal too.”

The foundation eventually hopes to employ 200 people growing enough lettuce to meet the needs of western Massachusetts consumers. It will harvest its first crop, enough to feed 10 people, next Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s