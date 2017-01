SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hannoush family of Hannoush Jewelers is purchasing the Springfield Country Club.

Members voted this week to sell the club, its golf courses, and its clubhouse to the family for an undisclosed sum. Hannoush Jewelers Company Vice President Camile Hannoush will run the club, along with four of his brothers.

The club, which was founded in 1892, has held steady at about 450 members. The property includes 180 acres with a golf course, tennis courts, and a clubhouse.