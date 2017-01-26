Senate to vote on Massachusetts legislative pay raise Thursday

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than 100 state lawmakers have voted in favor of boosting their own salaries.

The House voted in support of the proposal on Wednesday.

If it’s approved, the legislature, six statewide constitutional officers, and several judges would get a raise.

The proposal could cost taxpayers an additional $18 million dollars if approved. It calls for a $45,000 dollar raise for House Speaker Robert Deleo and Senate President Stan Rosenberg. Their salaries would increase roughly 40 percent, to about $145,000 dollars each year. The Governor’s salary would increase from more than $151,000 to $185,000. Stipends for committee chairs would also double, according to the Boston Globe.

In all, the House voted 115 to 44 to approve the legislative pay raise.

Out of the 22 state representatives who serve western Massachusetts, 18 of them are democrats, and they all voted to support this pay raise.

The four Republicans who serve western Massachusetts were part of a group of 35 Republican lawmakers, who voted against the proposal.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Thursday. Republican Governor Charlie Baker has indicated he may veto the bill if it reaches his desk.