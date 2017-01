Score a touchdown with these alcohol infused cupcakes!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The big game is coming up, and if you’re looking for something that’ll wow your guests at the party, we’ve got you covered! Jennifer Remillard, owner of Sassy Mama Cupcakes showed us how to make delectable Bourbon Maple Bacon cupcakes and Whiskey Sour cupcakes!

Bourbon Maple Bacon Cupcakes

Yields: 1 dozen

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Bake Time: 18 Minutes for Cupcakes, 30 Minutes for Maple Glazed Bacon

INGREDIENTS:

Cupcakes:

1 ½ Cups All-Purpose Flour

Sifted 2 Tsp Corn Free Baking Powder

¼ Tsp Sea Salt

1 Stick (½ Cup) Unsalted Butter

1 Cup Brown Sugar

2 Large Brown Eggs

6 Tbsp Milk

6 Tbsp Your Favorite Bourbon

3 Tbsp Your Favorite Bourbon

Frosting:

6 Cups Confectioner’s Sugar, Sifted

2 Sticks (1 Cup) Unsalted Butter, Room Temperature

16 oz. Dark Brown Sugar

½ Cup Evaporated Milk

¼ Tsp Baking Soda

1 Tbsp Brown Rice Syrup

3 Tbsp Bourbon

3 Tbsp Maple Syrup

Maple Bourbon Glazed Bacon

½ lb Uncured Bacon

2 Tbsp Brown Sugar

2 Tbsp Maple Syrup

2 Tsp Your Favorite Bourbon

Whiskey Sour Cupcakes

Yields 1 dozen

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Bake Time: 18 Minutes

Cupcakes:

1 ½ Cups All-Purpose Flour, Sifted

1 Tsp Baking Soda

¼ Tsp Sea Salt

1 Stick (½ Cup) Unsalted Butter, Room Temperature

¾ Cup Granulated Sugar

2 Large Brown Eggs, Room Temperature

1 Tsp Vanilla Extract

¾ Cup Your Favorite Irish Whiskey

3 Tbsp Your Favorite Irish Whiskey, set aside ¼ Cup Homemade Sour Mix (see below for recipe)

Sour Mix Ingredients:

1 Cup Granulated Sugar

1 Cup Water

1 Cup Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

½ Cup Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

Frosting:

6 Cups Confectioner’s Sugar, Sifted

2 Sticks Unsalted Butter, Room Temperature

2 Tbsp Sour Mix (See above for recipe)

Pinch of Sea Salt

Lemon Wedges

Maraschino Cherries (for decorating)