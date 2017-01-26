Sarno announcing retail tenants for redeveloped Union Station Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will announce Thursday which tenants will occupy retail space in the newly-redeveloped Union Station.

There’s 62-thousand square feet of space in the station that is allocated to places you could get a donut, sandwich, or rent a car.

Congressman Richard Neal will be in Springfield Thursday as well, to help give an exclusive tour of the Union Station to residents of the Holyoke Soldiers Home, and a group of veterans. According to a release sent to 22News from Neal’s office, Union Station played a significant role in the lives of military members since it first opened in 1926, and was the place where many left and returned from service. They called Thursday’s tour an expression of gratitude and appreciation to local veterans.

The renovated and restored Union Station will open to the public later this year.