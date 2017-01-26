Report claims Trump’s daughter registered to vote in 2 states

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration has begun a “major investigation” into voter fraud. He cited “those registered to vote in two states” as part of the problem.

“A lot of people, I understand it, are voting in two different places and that’s really not right,” said Ed Burt of Turners Falls.

A Pew Research study found that almost 2.7 million people appear to be registered in two states and 70,000 in three or more. NBC News reports that President Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany is accused of being a registered voter in New York City and Philadelphia.

“If you’re moving town to town, yeah re-register, so it is fair and the numbers do hold true,” said Amanda Skiff of Turners Falls.

It’s not illegal to be registered to vote in more than one state, you just can’t cast a ballot multiple times. If you decide to move, be sure to check in with your town clerk before you leave.

“If you would like to vote on a regular basis without any problems, answer your census definitely answer your census, and if you’re moving out of state definitely let the town clerk know that,” said Montague Town Clerk, Deb Bourbeau.

Bourbeau told 22News all 351 Massachusetts cities and towns are part of the Voter Registration Information System, so if you move to a different town, you don’t need to re-register. She said if you don’t respond to the town census, you’ll be considered inactive on the voting list and will have to show a valid form of ID the next time you vote.