Red Sox set date to retire Big Papi’s No. 34 jersey

Ortiz became a beloved figure in his 14 seasons in Boston

The Associated Press Published:
Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz celebrates his two-run home run as New York Yankees catcher Brian McCann waits during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park on Friday, April 29, 2016, in Boston. The Red Sox won 4-2. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz celebrates his two-run home run as New York Yankees catcher Brian McCann waits during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park on Friday, April 29, 2016, in Boston. The Red Sox won 4-2. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox will be retiring Big Papi’s No. 34 on June 23.

The team said Thursday it will be honoring David Ortiz before Boston plays that day against the Los Angeles Angels. The Red Sox had said before his final regular-season game at home last season that the ceremony would be held during the 2017 season.

Known for his towering homers and clutch playoff moments, Ortiz became a beloved figure in his 14 seasons in Boston.

The 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion retired at age 40 after Boston was swept out of the AL Division Series in 2016 by the Cleveland Indians. He went out in historic fashion, hitting 38 homers — the most for a 40-year-old and for a player in his final season. His 483 home runs with the Red Sox trail only Ted Williams’ 521 on the franchise’s career list.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s