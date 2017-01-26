PTO president accused of massive embezzlement

(KPRC) The president of a Texas parent teacher organization has been charged with stealing more than $100,000.

The money turned up missing from Baytown’s Victoria Walker Elementary school bank account and police accuse Vanessa Rodriguez of taking it.

According to court documents, Rodriguez, 27, used a school-issued debit card to access the money. She’s also accused of withdrawing cash from the ATM, and in person, inside the bank.

“To see that amount of money stolen is very upsetting,” said Jamie Graves. Graves’ daughter Lauren is in the third grade at Victoria Walker Elementary.

Graves said in the past the PTO used funds to install new playground equipment.

Now, the PTO has been shut down all together.

