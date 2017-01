SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are investigating an early morning shooting Thursday.

Springfield Police Capt. Brian Keenan told 22News the shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. He said the victim drove himself to the hospital with a 22-caliber gunshot wound in his back, and has been uncooperative with police.

The victim told police officers the shooting happened in the area of Lyman Street.