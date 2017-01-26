Pet of the Week: Visha the cat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Visha, a 5-year-old Domestic Shorthair Mix cat. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications at Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Visha, and about other events going on at Dakin.

Name: Visha
Breed: Domestic shorthair mix
Age: 5 years old
Sex: Female
Color: White with tan/black

Background:
Visha is a sweet 5 year old cat who came to Dakin because her family was moving and unable to take her with them. She has not lived with children or other pets, but given her disposition, she’d probably be friendly to them, given a proper introduction. Visha loves to play and is an active cat, so it would be great if her new people had toys for her, and give her some time to enjoy playing with them. Visha is at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center, come meet her and enjoy a little play time!
This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/34441875

Other Events, Happenings:
Dog Training Classes in January at Dakin’s Springfield and Leverett locations
Here are our upcoming classes. Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-training.html for class details and online registration:

Springfield classes
Basic Manners for Adult Dogs – starts 2/14 – 5 weeks
Puppy Kindergarten – starts 2/14 – 5 weeks
Intermediate Manners for Adult Dogs – starts 2/15 – 5 weeks
Canine Good Citizen – starts 2/15 – 5 weeks (optional 6th week)

Leverett classes
Canine Good Citizen – starts 2/11 – 5 weeks (optional 6th week)
Intermediate Manners for Adult Dogs – starts 3/11 – 5 weeks
Puppy and Beyond – starts 3/18 – 8 weeks

For more information visit dakinhumane.org.

