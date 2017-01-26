MRSA infection found at youth center in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One case of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, has been detected at the Department of Youth Service Center in Westfield.

The campus has 50 beds, but is currently housing only 29 kids.

MRSA is not a reportable condition unless it affects internal organs, tissue or the bloodstream. Someone with the infection does not pose a threat to others if it is treated properly and covered with dressings.

DYS spokesperson Daisy Gomez-Hugenberger said the center is taking necessary precautions to ensure their kids and staff are protected. In a news release sent to 22News, Gomez-Hugenberger stated:

Staphylococcus infections (usually skin infections) are not uncommon in congregate housing, educational settings, or other related group environments. A subset of these infections, which generally manifest as pimples, boils, or skin abscesses, are resistant to methicillin, and are therefore characterized as MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus).

Related MRSA Coverage: