Massachusetts man arrested in hate crime assault at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 57-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested on hate crimes charges after he assaulted a Muslim airline employee at JFK Airport.

The Queens district attorney’s office says Robin Rhodes, of Worcester, was waiting for a flight to Massachusetts Wednesday night when he approached a Delta employee wearing a hijab and sitting in her office.

Prosecutors say Rhodes asked the woman, identified as Rabeeya Khan, if she was praying. He then punched the door and kicked her leg. The woman fled and prosecutors say he followed her, got to his knees as if praying, cursed Islam and shouted “Trump is here now. He will get rid of you.”

Rhodes faces hate crimes charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated harassment and menacing. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer.