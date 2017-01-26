Massachusetts law enforcement could be accessing your phone information

Police can access your location history without a warrant

In this Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, photo, a man plays a game on his mobile phone in North Korea. Millions of North Koreans are now using mobile phones, and not just to make phone calls. Not long after the use of mobile phones was opened up in 2009, some handsets came pre-installed with games such as Tetris or janggi, a chess-like game that is popular across East Asia. As phones and to a lesser extent tablets have become more sophisticated, so have the games available for North Koreans to enjoy. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Massachusetts, the state allows law enforcement to access some of your phone’s location history without a warrant; but there’s a new device that’s causing a lot of controversy.

The goal is to protect you, but some people think it could be an invasion of privacy. In 2015, the state Supreme Court ruled police departments can access up to six hours of your cell phone’s location history, without a warrant. A new device could give law enforcement access to your location in real time.

Elizabeth Mazuriewicz of Portland, Maine said, “Does it surprise that there is something that’s passed out there that they can do that? Unfortunately no. I think that’s something that there’s probably more of than we’re aware of unfortunately”.

Some U.S. police departments don’t even have to go through the phone company for your information. They can purchase devices that mimic cell towers to intercept your information.

The American Civil Liberties Union argues new technologies can record your every movement, telling the government where you go, and who you’re with.

Some people said the idea of police accessing their information made them uncomfortable. Kyle Smith of Springfield said, “Privacy is privacy. I could see if they are investigating whatever they are investigating, but they shouldn’t be able to tap into someone that’s not doing anything illegal”.

The ACLU claims Boston Police have access to these new real-time tracking devices. 22News called Massachusetts State Police to see if they, or other cities and towns have them, but they couldn’t say for sure.

