Ludlow man charged with driving with suspended license for 12th time

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A 46-year-old man from Ludlow is facing multiple motor vehicle and larceny charges, after a traffic stop on East Street, late Tuesday morning.

According to Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas, detectives pulled over a blue 2002 Ford F250 at the Walgreen’s Plaza parking lot on East Street, near Chestnut Street, around 11:56 a.m. Tuesday. He said the vehicle had a revoked registration and the owner had a suspended Massachusetts driver’s license.

The driver and owner of the vehicle, Eugene L. Chartier, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Driver’s License (Subsequent Offense)

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked Registration

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

No Inspection Sticker

Larceny from a Person Over 65 Years-old

Larceny Under $250

Improper Use of a Credit Card Under $250

Sgt. Valadas said Chartier was charged with larceny after detectives discovered he allegedly stolen an elderly woman’s purse in the Big Y Supermarket parking lot in Ludlow on January 3rd.

It was also discovered that Chartier had been charged with operating with a suspended driver’s license 11 other times, and this would be his 12th, Sgt. Valadas said.

Chartier was booked at the Ludlow Police Department and was then taken to the Palmer District Court for an initial appearance on all of the charges.