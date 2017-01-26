Ludlow man charged with driving with suspended license for 12th time

Chartier is also accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse

By Published:
Eugene L. Chartier was arrested in Ludlow, Mass. on January 24, 2017. (Image Courtesy: Ludlow Police Department)
Eugene L. Chartier was arrested in Ludlow, Mass. on January 24, 2017. (Image Courtesy: Ludlow Police Department)

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A 46-year-old man from Ludlow is facing multiple motor vehicle and larceny charges, after a traffic stop on East Street, late Tuesday morning.

According to Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas, detectives pulled over a blue 2002 Ford F250 at the Walgreen’s Plaza parking lot on East Street, near Chestnut Street, around 11:56 a.m. Tuesday. He said the vehicle had a revoked registration and the owner had a suspended Massachusetts driver’s license.

The driver and owner of the vehicle, Eugene L. Chartier, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Driver’s License (Subsequent Offense)
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked Registration
  • Uninsured Motor Vehicle
  • No Inspection Sticker
  • Larceny from a Person Over 65 Years-old
  • Larceny Under $250
  • Improper Use of a Credit Card Under $250

Sgt. Valadas said Chartier was charged with larceny after detectives discovered he allegedly stolen an elderly woman’s purse in the Big Y Supermarket parking lot in Ludlow on January 3rd.

It was also discovered that Chartier had been charged with operating with a suspended driver’s license 11 other times, and this would be his 12th, Sgt. Valadas said.

Chartier was booked at the Ludlow Police Department and was then taken to the Palmer District Court for an initial appearance on all of the charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s