Local resident’s concerned CT casino will take away jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The goal of a third Connecticut casino is to take business away from MGM Springfield, which has some residents worried.

The Springfield casino is expected to hire 3,000 people; jobs many argue are needed in western Massachusetts. Some residents said they’re hopeful that even if a casino does open up in Connecticut, it wouldn’t take business away from Springfield.

Kevin Velder of Springfield said, “This is a big city and Connecticut’s small, not that small, but Springfield’s a little bigger, and people will want more stuff going on. In Springfield, we’ve got the MassMutual, we’ve got hockey.”

MGM Springfield plans to hire 90% of its workforce locally. The casino is set to open in September of 2018.