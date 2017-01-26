License board approves Showbar’s name change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield strip club with a history of trouble, will have a new name and owner. On Thursday, the Springfield License Board approved Showbar’s request to change its name to Wonderland.

The new owner will be Paul Ramesh, who will also replace Matt Hubney as the new manager. Ramesh owns several entertainment venues in the downtown area, including the Zone and the Shadow Lounge.

Attorney Daniel Kelly, Ramesh’s lawyer, told 22News the new venue will attract a different crowd; “I don’t think anyone is in favor of violence in the downtown clubs. In fact, the owners of the club are probably, just as, probably have more of an incentive to keep the calm down there. They’re the ones that have their money down there. So, they’re actually on the same side as the mayor.”

Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission still has to approve the license transfer. The next hearing will be on February 9th, that’s when the license board will review Ramesh’s finances.

