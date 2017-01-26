Inside Supernatural – First Blood

Published:

Inside Supernatural: First Blood
Credit: YouTube, the CW Television Network

(CW) – Executive Producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb talk about the latest episode of Supernatural.

About the episode:
After being arrested for the attempted assassination of the President of The United States, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) must find a way out of an underground, government-run, detention facility in the middle of nowhere. Determined to find her sons, Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Castiel (Misha Collins) seek assistance from an unlikely source. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1209).

