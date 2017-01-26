High driver rams cop

By Published: Updated:
Video shows reckless driver high on heroin slam into the back of Louisiana State Trooper's SUV.
(WVLA) Louisiana State Police arrested a man Saturday after the suspect’s reckless driving ultimately led to a crash with a trooper’s vehicle.

According to authorities, police received reports of a Dodge truck being driven recklessly on Interstate 12 near Hammond.

A trooper parked on the right shoulder of the interstate to allow the vehicle to catch up to his position, but the suspect veered off the right lane as he approached and crashed into the trooper.

The suspect, who has been identified as Bradley Burch, was impaired on heroin at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2knETas

