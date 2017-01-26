Gun rights activists call Massachusetts gun laws “unconstitutional”

Gun owners have to be licensed through their local police department

By Published:
(WLFI file)
(WLFI file)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gun Owners’ Action League of Massachusetts, along with other groups, are suing Massachusetts, specifically the state’s assault weapons ban.

The law prevents residents from buying and possessing some of the most popular rifles in the country as well as the most standard-capacity magazines, which hold the guns’ ammunition. They argue that millions of other citizens in other states are allowed to possess the weapons.

Related: Gun rights activists sue over Massachusetts firearms laws

Ed Burt of Turners Falls told 22News, “A guy that likes to hunt, there’s nothing wrong with him carrying a gun as long as he handles it property and does what he’s supposed to do with it.”

Attorney General Maura Healey said she will continue to defend the state’s gun laws. She cited recent mass shootings, including the attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida as a reason for the strict laws.

According to Massachusetts Law, gun owners have to be licensed through their local police department or the Massachusetts State Police. A license is required to buy a gun and ammunition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s