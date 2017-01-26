Gun rights activists call Massachusetts gun laws “unconstitutional”

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gun Owners’ Action League of Massachusetts, along with other groups, are suing Massachusetts, specifically the state’s assault weapons ban.

The law prevents residents from buying and possessing some of the most popular rifles in the country as well as the most standard-capacity magazines, which hold the guns’ ammunition. They argue that millions of other citizens in other states are allowed to possess the weapons.

Ed Burt of Turners Falls told 22News, “A guy that likes to hunt, there’s nothing wrong with him carrying a gun as long as he handles it property and does what he’s supposed to do with it.”

Attorney General Maura Healey said she will continue to defend the state’s gun laws. She cited recent mass shootings, including the attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida as a reason for the strict laws.

According to Massachusetts Law, gun owners have to be licensed through their local police department or the Massachusetts State Police. A license is required to buy a gun and ammunition.