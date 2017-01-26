Get your appetite ready for the Western MA Slider Slam!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Get your appetite ready for Western MA Slider Slam – a culinary competition featuring 10 area restaurants presenting their best slider creations! Ashley Sadowsky, Membership Services Manager for the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, and Matt Pease, Events/Food Truck & Operations Manager for Bears BBQ shared more about the event, and showed us one of the sliders that will be featured.

Western MA Slider Slam

February 9th, 6-8pm

The Carriage House at the Eastern States Exposition

1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield

(413) 755-1303

visitwesternma.com

Featuring Sliders from:

Nadim’s

Bear’s BBQ

Plan B Burger Bar

Hadley Farms meeting House

Murphy’s Pub

Murphy’s Foodtruck

7 B’s Bar & Grill

The Mick

Storrowton Tavern

Chandler’s Restaurant

Traditional Kimchi Ingredient List:

1 head Napa cabbage

10 cloves garlic, peeled

1 1/2″ piece ginger, peeled

3/4 C simple syrup

2 T salt

1 T + 1 t sugar

1/4 C soy sauce

1 C water

1 C kochukaru (Korean chili flakes)

5 T fish sauce

2 heaping T brine shrimp

6 scallions, cut into 1″ pieces

1 medium carrot, finely julienned

