Get your appetite ready for the Western MA Slider Slam!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Get your appetite ready for Western MA Slider Slam – a culinary competition featuring 10 area restaurants presenting their best slider creations! Ashley Sadowsky, Membership Services Manager for the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, and Matt Pease, Events/Food Truck & Operations Manager for Bears BBQ shared more about the event, and showed us one of the sliders that will be featured.
Western MA Slider Slam
February 9th, 6-8pm
The Carriage House at the Eastern States Exposition
1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield
(413) 755-1303
visitwesternma.com
Featuring Sliders from:
Nadim’s
Bear’s BBQ
Plan B Burger Bar
Hadley Farms meeting House
Murphy’s Pub
Murphy’s Foodtruck
7 B’s Bar & Grill
The Mick
Storrowton Tavern
Chandler’s Restaurant
Traditional Kimchi Ingredient List:
1 head Napa cabbage
10 cloves garlic, peeled
1 1/2″ piece ginger, peeled
3/4 C simple syrup
2 T salt
1 T + 1 t sugar
1/4 C soy sauce
1 C water
1 C kochukaru (Korean chili flakes)
5 T fish sauce
2 heaping T brine shrimp
6 scallions, cut into 1″ pieces
1 medium carrot, finely julienned
