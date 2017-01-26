Woman accused of stealing millions from employer

(CNN) – Homes, cars jewels, even a yacht, have all been confiscated by the federal government in what authorities are calling one of the largest embezzlement cases in western Pennsylvania history.

At the center is Cynthia Mills, who had been employed as treasury specialist for Matthews International in their bronze division.

Now according to paperwork filed in federal court, Mills is charged with wire fraud, mail fraud tax evasion and money laundering.

Phil Dilucente, attorney said, “My client has cooperated with authorities and will continue to cooperate with authorities, as much as and as long as is asked of her.”

Prosecutors say Mills stole around $9.5 million dollars between 1999 and 2015. That’s when Matthews International first reported an employee may have stolen millions from the company.

Mills is expected to enter a plea in March, but in the meantime authorities have gone after a lavish lifestyle, built around the embezzled money.

Furs, Louis Vuitton purses, ATV’s, property and countless bank records show what Mills has been doing with the money over the last 15 years.

Phil Dilucente, attorney said, “Everything that was asked to be forfeited by Ms. Mills has been forfeited and once again, that goes to the level of cooperation and how far the range her willingness to cooperate.”

Prosecutors say Cynthia Mills used wire transfers to put company money into accounts in her name, or her husband’s name. He has not been charged in the case.

She is currently not in custody, but is expected to plead guilty next month.