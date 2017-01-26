February trial date set for mom charged in ‘Baby Doe’ death

Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact

The Associated Press Published:
Rachelle Bond
Rachelle Bond arrives in Suffolk Superior Court, to appear before Magistrate Edward J. Curley, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016 in Boston, Mass. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Bond was arraigned Wednesday on charges she helped her boyfriend conceal the body of her daughter, Bella. Bond, mother of a 2-year-old girl dubbed Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island inside a bag, pleaded not guilty to an accessory charge connected to the toddler's death. Michael McCarthy was charged with first-degree murder and will be arraigned Monday. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has set a February trial date for a mother accused of helping dispose of her toddler’s body after her boyfriend allegedly killed the girl.

Judge Janet Sanders in Boston on Thursday scheduled jury selection for the trial of Rachelle Bond to begin Feb. 27. Sanders denied defense requests to dismiss the case or move it to western Massachusetts because of intense media coverage in Boston.

Bella Bond- Image Credit: CNN
Bella Bond- Image Credit: CNN

Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact in the 2015 killing of 2-year-old Bella. Bond’s former boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, is charged with murder.

Bella’s body washed up on a Boston Harbor island, and she initially was identified only as Baby Doe. A composite image of her was shared by millions of people on social media before she was identified.

Related Baby Doe Coverage:

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s