Enchiladas for the big game!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In honor of the big game coming up, Shannon Greenwood with Tandem Bagel Company showed us how to make an Edelman’s Enchilada, a slow cooker enchilada cornbread casserole!
Ingredients
- 1(4oz) can diced green chiles
- ½ cup salsa
- !/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- ¼ cup chopped green onions
- 1 (15oz) can corn – or fresh or frozen corn
- 1 (15oz) can drained black beans
- 1(15oz) can enchilada sauce
- ½ cup quinoa, rinsed
- ½ t cumin
- 1 egg
- 1/3 cup milk
- 1 (8 1/2 oz) package corn muffin mix
- 1 ½ cups shredded Mexican blend cheese
- sour cream
- cilantro
- green onions
Instructions
- Place first nine ingredients in an electric slow cooker. Stir to combine. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours.
- Prepare cornbread mix using the package direction using the egg and milk.
- Spoon batter evenly over enchilada mixture in the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 1 hour. Sprinkle with cheese and cook an additional 5 minutes to melt cheese.
- Garnish each serving with sour cream, green onions and cilantro if desired.