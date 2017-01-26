Enchiladas for the big game!

enchiladas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In honor of the big game coming up, Shannon Greenwood with Tandem Bagel Company showed us how to make an Edelman’s Enchilada, a slow cooker enchilada cornbread casserole!

Ingredients

  • 1(4oz) can diced green chiles
  • ½ cup salsa
  • !/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • ¼ cup chopped green onions
  • 1 (15oz) can corn – or fresh or frozen corn
  • 1 (15oz) can drained black beans
  • 1(15oz) can enchilada sauce
  • ½ cup quinoa, rinsed
  • ½ t cumin
  • 1 egg
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 1 (8 1/2 oz) package corn muffin mix
  • 1 ½ cups shredded Mexican blend cheese
  • sour cream
  • cilantro
  • green onions

 

Instructions

  • Place first nine ingredients in an electric slow cooker. Stir to combine. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours.
  • Prepare cornbread mix using the package direction using the egg and milk.
  • Spoon batter evenly over enchilada mixture in the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 1 hour. Sprinkle with cheese and cook an additional 5 minutes to melt cheese.
  • Garnish each serving with sour cream, green onions and cilantro if desired.

 

